Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) 24-Hour Volume Hits $12.25 Million

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. Unifi Protocol DAO has a market cap of $43.39 million and approximately $12.25 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded down 15.3% against the US dollar. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $10.77 or 0.00028458 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002499 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00049830 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.68 or 0.00281873 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00042568 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00008895 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 35.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00012311 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002471 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO Profile

Unifi Protocol DAO (CRYPTO:UNFI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,029,091 coins. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official message board is medium.com/unifiprotocol . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Unifi Protocol DAO is www.unifiprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

Buying and Selling Unifi Protocol DAO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifi Protocol DAO directly using U.S. dollars.

