Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Bought by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 915,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,118,000 after acquiring an additional 40,491 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 265.5% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 41,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 30,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,211,000. Institutional investors own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Unilever stock opened at $59.98 on Wednesday. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $51.98 and a 52-week high of $63.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.20. The firm has a market cap of $157.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.5159 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.08%.

UL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

