United Parcel Service’s (UPS) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $224.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

UPS has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded United Parcel Service to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $197.75.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $213.29 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. United Parcel Service has a 52 week low of $98.98 and a 52 week high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.57%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 56.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

