United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 6,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,790,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 364.8% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,724,000 after acquiring an additional 158,861 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 210.6% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 20,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 14,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on UTHR shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, United Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.14.

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $177.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a current ratio of 6.66. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.37 and a fifty-two week high of $212.62. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $192.78.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.99). The business had revenue of $379.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.31 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 12.27%. United Therapeutics’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 4,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total value of $778,126.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,849,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Judy D. Olian sold 2,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $357,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,893 shares in the company, valued at $1,341,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,410 shares of company stock worth $1,154,689. 12.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.