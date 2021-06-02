Universe Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.00 (UNI)

Universe (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 30.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 2nd. Universe has a total market capitalization of $132,342.95 and $1.00 worth of Universe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Universe has traded 29.9% lower against the US dollar. One Universe coin can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Universe Profile

Universe (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Universe’s total supply is 99,229,749 coins and its circulating supply is 88,029,749 coins. The official message board for Universe is forum.unicoin.pw . Universe’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here . Universe’s official website is unicoin.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

Buying and Selling Universe

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Universe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Universe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

