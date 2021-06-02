UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Shares Down 5.2%

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) shares fell 5.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.45 and last traded at $22.95. 113,400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 9,461,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.21.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TIGR. TheStreet raised shares of UP Fintech from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of UP Fintech in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.60 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of UP Fintech from $8.30 to $38.60 in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.27 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.39.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. UP Fintech had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $81.28 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TIGR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in UP Fintech by 263.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in UP Fintech in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in UP Fintech in the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in UP Fintech in the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in UP Fintech in the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. 9.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UP Fintech Company Profile (NASDAQ:TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, margin financing, account management, investor education, community discussion, and customer support.

