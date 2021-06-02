Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $600 million-$600 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $503.18 million.Upstart also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.220-0.260 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPST traded down $0.77 on Wednesday, reaching $143.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,672,501. Upstart has a 52-week low of $22.61 and a 52-week high of $171.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.97.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $121.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.16 million. Upstart’s revenue was up 89.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Upstart will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

UPST has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Upstart from $111.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Upstart from $58.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Upstart from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Upstart from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Upstart from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $101.56.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

