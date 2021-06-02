Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $600 million-$600 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $503.18 million.Upstart also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.220-0.260 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:UPST traded down $0.77 on Wednesday, reaching $143.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,672,501. Upstart has a 52-week low of $22.61 and a 52-week high of $171.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.97.
Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $121.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.16 million. Upstart’s revenue was up 89.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Upstart will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.
About Upstart
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
