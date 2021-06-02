UREEQA (URQA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.32 Million

UREEQA (CURRENCY:URQA) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. One UREEQA coin can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000841 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, UREEQA has traded down 5.3% against the dollar. UREEQA has a total market capitalization of $1.32 million and approximately $220,648.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.61 or 0.00067424 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.13 or 0.00290000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.21 or 0.00187515 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003721 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $411.93 or 0.01084689 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,065.16 or 1.00233130 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00032571 BTC.

UREEQA Profile

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,137,500 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc

