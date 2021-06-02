USD Coin (USDC) Trading 0% Lower Over Last 7 Days

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 2nd. Over the last week, USD Coin has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One USD Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002683 BTC on exchanges. USD Coin has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion and $1.88 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,705.45 or 0.07255751 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.87 or 0.00182010 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About USD Coin

USD Coin (CRYPTO:USDC) is a coin. Its launch date was October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 22,679,736,602 coins. The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog . USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc . USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USD Coin (USDC) is a fully collateralized US Dollar stable coin. It is built on the open source fiat stable coin framework developed by CENTRE, and Circle is the first of several forthcoming issuers of USDC. USDC is designed to minimize price volatility and it does so by ensuring that every unit of USDC is only created when a corresponding US Dollar is deposited into a reserve bank account. Its major application at this point is as a mechanism for trading and hedging in global crypto capital markets. However, USDC is being adopted for use cases such as lending, payments, investments, and further applications within financial contracts such as derivatives contracts, insurance contracts, and security tokens.Commercial issuers of USDC are required by CENTRE to be licensed to handle electronic money; have audited AML and Compliance programs that meet FATF standards; back all tokens on a fully reserved basis and provide monthly published proof of reserves attested to by certified public auditors; support fungible exchange and redemption of USDC tokens from other authorized issuer members; meet other reporting and review requirements established by CENTRE Note that as a fully collateralized stablecoin, the supply is determined by the USD deposits being taken on issuing services such as circle.com/usdc. Recently, CENTRE announced that Coinbase is joining Circle as a founding member of CENTRE Consortium, and as part of this USDC is now available on Coinbase Pro and coinbase.com. “

