USDK (USDK) Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 2nd. One USDK coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002684 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, USDK has traded up 0% against the US dollar. USDK has a market cap of $28.67 million and approximately $194.52 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002678 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.35 or 0.00065198 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.58 or 0.00280009 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.00 or 0.00187413 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003706 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $402.15 or 0.01076725 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,395.24 or 1.00123005 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00032439 BTC.

USDK Profile

USDK’s genesis date was May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com . USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

Buying and Selling USDK

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

