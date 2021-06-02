Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Research Coverage Started at Guggenheim

Investment analysts at Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.36% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of VALN stock opened at $29.08 on Monday. Valneva has a fifty-two week low of $24.16 and a fifty-two week high of $31.33.
About Valneva
