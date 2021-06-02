VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) Shares Acquired by MMA Asset Management LLC

MMA Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. MMA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 118,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,395,000 after buying an additional 9,712 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 63,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 42,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after buying an additional 5,154 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 67,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,136,000 after buying an additional 10,367 shares during the period. Finally, Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 26.7% during the first quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 4,628 shares during the period.

Shares of HYD traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.03. 54,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,235. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.60 and a fifty-two week high of $63.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.46.

