Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) is Kinloch Capital LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Kinloch Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 51.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,962 shares during the period. Vanguard Communication Services ETF accounts for approximately 4.1% of Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $5,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,952,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,103,000 after buying an additional 250,395 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,048,000. Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,417,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 547,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,171,000 after buying an additional 55,719 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $6,995,000.

Shares of VOX traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.66. The stock had a trading volume of 167 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,332. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12 month low of $89.15 and a 12 month high of $140.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $135.04.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

