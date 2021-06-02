Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Holdings Raised by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 44.3% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 12,484 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 35.7% in the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 65,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,950,000 after acquiring an additional 17,126 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 200,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,814 shares in the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 784,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,615,000 after acquiring an additional 106,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 104,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,358,000 after acquiring an additional 9,540 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $64.78 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.35. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $46.36 and a 52 week high of $65.01.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

