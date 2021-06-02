Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 57.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,144 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VEU. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 18,432,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,160,000 after purchasing an additional 7,382,670 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,596,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,711,000 after purchasing an additional 5,973,604 shares during the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $105,980,000. Verus Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6,607.4% during the fourth quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,616,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 29.8% during the first quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 3,566,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,400,000 after purchasing an additional 819,096 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEU opened at $64.78 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $46.36 and a 1-year high of $65.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.35.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

