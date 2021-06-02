Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Holdings Trimmed by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,739,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,063,000 after buying an additional 1,164,537 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,509,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,040,000 after purchasing an additional 147,140 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,323,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,741,000 after purchasing an additional 127,910 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,716,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,334,000 after purchasing an additional 155,248 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,467,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,264,000 after purchasing an additional 266,116 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $89.30 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $88.21 and a 1-year high of $94.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.07.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

