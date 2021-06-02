Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Acquired by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 43.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,177 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Madison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 35,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Dohj LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 32,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $234.93. 4,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,064. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $156.72 and a twelve month high of $235.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.38.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

