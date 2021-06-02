Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Acquired by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,661 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VGSH. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,281.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 230.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $61.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.53. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $61.47 and a 1 year high of $62.22.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More: How is a price target determined?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.