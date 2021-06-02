Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Stake Boosted by Cedar Wealth Management LLC

Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 150.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,752 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGSH. NextCapital Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,914,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,826,000 after acquiring an additional 562,777 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 87.5% in the first quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 618,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,052,000 after purchasing an additional 288,748 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 130.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 490,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,196,000 after purchasing an additional 277,627 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,831,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 289.3% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 321,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,825,000 after acquiring an additional 239,156 shares during the period.

Shares of VGSH traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $61.54. 1,511,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,808,213. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.53. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $61.47 and a 1-year high of $62.22.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a $0.018 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

