Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,210 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Atria Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $36,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 55I LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 13,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 28.7% during the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 40,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,375,000 after buying an additional 9,109 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 382,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,516,000 after buying an additional 11,649 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 28.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 325,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,842,000 after buying an additional 71,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1,094.0% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,361,000 after buying an additional 41,288 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTV stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.49. 59,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,200,192. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.43 and a fifty-two week high of $142.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $135.85.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

