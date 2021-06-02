Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Shares Up 8.5%

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) shot up 8.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.16 and last traded at $7.15. 65,461 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 17,429,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.59.

Several research firms have recently commented on VXRT. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Vaxart in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vaxart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $891.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.94 and a beta of 0.27.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Vaxart had a negative net margin of 2,844.24% and a negative return on equity of 39.81%. The business had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.62 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Vaxart news, Director Wouter Latour sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total transaction of $713,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Vaxart by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 797,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,822,000 after buying an additional 75,471 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC increased its position in Vaxart by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 21,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Vaxart during the 1st quarter worth $154,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Vaxart by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 226,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 110,625 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Vaxart during the 1st quarter worth $1,197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

Vaxart Company Profile (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

