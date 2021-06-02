Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.10.

VERO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Venus Concept in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Venus Concept from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ VERO opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.03. The firm has a market cap of $113.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 2.50. Venus Concept has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.04.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Venus Concept had a negative return on equity of 91.82% and a negative net margin of 47.56%. The company had revenue of $25.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Venus Concept will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Masters Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Venus Concept during the first quarter worth about $3,525,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Venus Concept by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 927,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 14,869 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Venus Concept by 5,787.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 906,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 891,300 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in Venus Concept by 28.0% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 896,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 196,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in Venus Concept during the first quarter worth about $1,648,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

Venus Concept Company Profile

Venus Concept Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Velocity and Venus Epileve, a diode laser device for hair removal, permanent hair reduction, and treatment of ingrown hair; and Venus Fiore that is used for the treatment of vaginal canal, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis.

