Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $190 million-$200 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $194.19 million.

Several research firms recently commented on VCYT. TheStreet cut Veracyte from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Veracyte from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Veracyte from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Veracyte from $88.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price target on Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Veracyte has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.67.

Shares of Veracyte stock traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $36.21. 23,494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 934,945. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.40 and a beta of 0.73. Veracyte has a 1-year low of $22.69 and a 1-year high of $86.03.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 52.87%. Equities analysts forecast that Veracyte will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 52,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $2,567,460.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,847.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karin Eastham sold 4,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total value of $213,691.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test that informs next steps for patients with early-stage breast cancer, as well as provides cancer subtype classification information.

