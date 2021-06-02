Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) traded up 1.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.09 and last traded at $20.09. 61,345 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $19.77.

VRNOF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Verano in a report on Friday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Verano in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.20.

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically-integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. The company produces and sells a suite of cannabis products under the portfolio of consumer brands, including Encore, Avexia, MÃV, and Verano. It designs, builds, and operates dispensaries under the Zen Leaf and MÃV retail brands that delivers a cannabis shopping experience in medical and adult-use markets.

