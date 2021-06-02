Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 937 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 60.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $3,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AZO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,223,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 894,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,706,000 after purchasing an additional 182,966 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in AutoZone by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 550,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,247,000 after purchasing an additional 164,933 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in AutoZone by 153.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,745,000 after purchasing an additional 107,539 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in AutoZone by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 607,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,822,000 after buying an additional 54,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

AZO stock traded down $2.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,408.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,170. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,453.76. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,074.45 and a 1-year high of $1,542.30. The firm has a market cap of $31.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.95.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $18.62 by $7.86. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 147.93% and a net margin of 13.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $14.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 86.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 11,250 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,250.02, for a total value of $14,062,725.00. Also, VP Preston Frazer sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,322.87, for a total value of $978,923.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,313,609.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,673 shares of company stock valued at $35,119,737 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AZO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on AutoZone from $1,280.00 to $1,547.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $1,390.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,415.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,636.00 target price (down previously from $1,700.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,542.21.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

