Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,580 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the quarter. FedEx accounts for 0.8% of Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,519,425 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,260,259,000 after buying an additional 406,634 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in FedEx by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,127,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,629,323,000 after purchasing an additional 435,381 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,473,734 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,421,090,000 after purchasing an additional 303,415 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $523,326,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,697,065 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $440,593,000 after buying an additional 139,651 shares in the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx stock traded down $2.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $307.96. The stock had a trading volume of 19,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,316,463. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $293.70. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $127.29 and a twelve month high of $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 18.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total value of $2,733,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total value of $29,582,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,595,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,053,034.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 180,773 shares of company stock valued at $53,374,869. 8.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on FedEx from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on FedEx from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.04.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

