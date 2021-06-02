Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,236 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.8% in the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 4,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 14,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.4% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 20,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 54.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IBM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

NYSE:IBM traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $145.19. The stock had a trading volume of 59,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,156,922. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.73. The firm has a market cap of $129.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $105.92 and a twelve month high of $148.74.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.66%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

