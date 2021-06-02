Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.68 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,297 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 31.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,525.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,495.63.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $3.67 on Wednesday, reaching $2,426.14. The stock had a trading volume of 15,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,291. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,280.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,347.01 and a 1-year high of $2,452.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,075.03, for a total value of $6,225,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,657,847.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,083.46, for a total value of $145,842.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 33 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,754.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,061 shares of company stock worth $92,728,192. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.