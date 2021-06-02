Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 4,157 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,157 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $2,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WAL. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 212.3% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,383,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,562,000 after buying an additional 2,300,102 shares during the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 237,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,463,000 after acquiring an additional 74,318 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter valued at $285,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 6,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter worth $2,912,000. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

WAL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $81.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.77.

In other news, Director Steven J. Hilton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total transaction of $1,081,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $236,341.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,659.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,394. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.30. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $30.34 and a 52 week high of $109.84.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $337.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.88 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 44.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.84%.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

