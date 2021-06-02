Verity Asset Management Inc. Takes $232,000 Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 4,926,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,545,000 after purchasing an additional 440,810 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth $39,104,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth $1,016,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares during the period. 52.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Mark Sabag sold 127,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $1,427,677.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,598 shares in the company, valued at $231,109.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eric Drape sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $440,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,739.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 205,128 shares of company stock worth $2,255,252. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TEVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.08.

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $10.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 1 year low of $8.44 and a 1 year high of $13.30.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 24.45% and a positive return on equity of 21.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

