Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 76,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,311 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the 1st quarter worth $152,000. Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the 4th quarter worth $157,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the 4th quarter worth $157,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the 4th quarter worth $185,000. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VRRM opened at $14.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.86, a current ratio of 6.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -118.16 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.19. Verra Mobility Co. has a 12 month low of $9.14 and a 12 month high of $15.66.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $89.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.24 million. Verra Mobility had a positive return on equity of 13.94% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. Equities research analysts predict that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VRRM. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Verra Mobility from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley cut Verra Mobility from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

In other Verra Mobility news, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.78, for a total value of $147,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 501,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,407,647.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

