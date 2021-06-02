Vertcoin (VTC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $706,340.00

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. In the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $44.34 million and approximately $706,340.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.74 or 0.00001934 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,018.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,764.79 or 0.07272284 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $706.50 or 0.01858332 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $188.38 or 0.00495499 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68.94 or 0.00181328 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $288.39 or 0.00758547 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $183.18 or 0.00481821 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00007432 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $164.21 or 0.00431921 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 60,284,247 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog . Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

