Vesper Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:VSPR) Hits New 52-Week High at $15.44

Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSPR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.44 and last traded at $15.05, with a volume of 846953 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.08.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on VSPR. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Vesper Healthcare Acquisition in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.50 price objective for the company. Benchmark began coverage on Vesper Healthcare Acquisition in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.59.
Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:VSPR)
Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.
