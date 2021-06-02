Vesper Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:VSPR) Hits New 52-Week High at $15.44

Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSPR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.44 and last traded at $15.05, with a volume of 846953 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.08.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VSPR. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Vesper Healthcare Acquisition in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.50 price objective for the company. Benchmark began coverage on Vesper Healthcare Acquisition in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.59.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition by 81.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,452,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,685,000 after buying an additional 652,300 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $21,405,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,180,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition by 98.3% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,982,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,414,000 after acquiring an additional 982,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,196,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,721,000 after purchasing an additional 807,529 shares during the last quarter.

Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:VSPR)

Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

