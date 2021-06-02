Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys Shares of 11,207 Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,207 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 162.4% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 2,040.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

WTS stock opened at $138.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.94. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.22 and a 52-week high of $140.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.87.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $413.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.58 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 8.06%. Watts Water Technologies’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.71%.

In related news, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total transaction of $303,315.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,225,279.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 11,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.68, for a total value of $1,478,187.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,515 shares of company stock worth $8,146,983. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

