Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys Shares of 15,989 The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TTC. FMR LLC grew its holdings in The Toro by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,875,000 after acquiring an additional 371,518 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Toro by 20.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,678,000 after purchasing an additional 21,328 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Toro in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in The Toro by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in The Toro by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 18,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. 81.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTC stock opened at $112.02 on Wednesday. The Toro Company has a 1-year low of $63.07 and a 1-year high of $118.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.20. The company has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $873.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.36 million. The Toro had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 10.65%. The Toro’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The Toro’s payout ratio is 34.77%.

In other The Toro news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 10,000 shares of The Toro stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $1,023,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,154,996.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Blake M. Grams sold 16,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.26, for a total transaction of $1,598,086.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,156. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,660 shares of company stock worth $3,404,841 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.33.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

