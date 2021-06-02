Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth $467,729,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,406,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,808,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713,495 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth $391,013,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,838,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,559,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815,834 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in Capital One Financial by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,730,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 16,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.93, for a total value of $2,465,191.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,353,852.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total transaction of $4,980,643.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,676 shares in the company, valued at $11,066,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,249 shares of company stock valued at $21,048,631 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $166.25 on Wednesday. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.30 and a fifty-two week high of $166.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $143.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. The business had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 18.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.63%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.64.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

