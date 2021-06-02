Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 3.2% in the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 1.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $343.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $320.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.71. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.01 and a fifty-two week high of $351.72.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.39) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ULTA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $357.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Argus raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.09.

In related news, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 15,397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.79, for a total transaction of $5,154,761.63. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.90, for a total value of $1,263,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,463,211.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 820,644 shares of company stock worth $256,177,793. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

