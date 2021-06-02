Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases New Position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,786,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PRI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 46.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Primerica during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 473.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Primerica by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 15.6% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Primerica from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Primerica from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.29.

Shares of NYSE PRI opened at $163.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.45. Primerica, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.63 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $156.77.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $636.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.81 million. On average, analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.38%.

In other news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $326,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,420,061. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.98, for a total transaction of $1,303,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,805.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,100 shares of company stock worth $2,770,172. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

