Viacoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $175,030.00 (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. One Viacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.82 or 0.00002176 BTC on exchanges. Viacoin has a market cap of $19.01 million and $175,030.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Viacoin has traded down 9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $186.19 or 0.00493897 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00007273 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00011494 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000227 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003796 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Viacoin Coin Profile

Viacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,308 coins. Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Viacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

