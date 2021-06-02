Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.50.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Viasat from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Viasat from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. William Blair upgraded shares of Viasat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Viasat from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

In other Viasat news, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 3,000 shares of Viasat stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total transaction of $167,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,542.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Viasat by 18.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Viasat by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 59,491 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Viasat by 1.3% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,720 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Viasat by 1.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,711 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Viasat by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,881 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Viasat stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.73. 13,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 735,078. Viasat has a 12 month low of $29.82 and a 12 month high of $61.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -1,338.42, a P/E/G ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $595.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.97 million. Viasat had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.09%. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Viasat will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks, and Government Systems. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; and mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts.

