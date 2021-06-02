Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.75 Million Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,155 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,404,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,343,000 after purchasing an additional 193,345 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,345,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,833,000 after purchasing an additional 80,106 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $649,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,321,000. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 529,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,149,000 after purchasing an additional 20,033 shares during the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on AMN shares. Truist increased their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.63.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.84, for a total transaction of $153,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,223.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Martha H. Marsh sold 10,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total value of $923,983.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,020,586.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,098 shares of company stock worth $4,116,924. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMN opened at $92.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.76 and a 1-year high of $94.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.20.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.33. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $885.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

