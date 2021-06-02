Victory Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.69 Million in Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 256,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadwind during the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. THB Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Broadwind during the 4th quarter worth about $1,695,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadwind in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Tatro Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadwind in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Broadwind by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. 39.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BWEN opened at $5.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.07. The company has a market cap of $95.22 million, a P/E ratio of -23.41 and a beta of 1.33. Broadwind, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $12.89.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $32.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.42 million. Broadwind had a negative return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 2.00%. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadwind, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

BWEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Broadwind from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadwind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.67.

In related news, Director Stephanie K. Kushner sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $85,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 478,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,342,376.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Wagner sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total value of $89,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,500 shares of company stock worth $192,430 in the last three months. 10.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Broadwind

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets; and steel towers and adapters primarily to wind turbine manufacturers.

