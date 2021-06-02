Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 3,191 Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $1,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STNE. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in StoneCo in the 1st quarter valued at $366,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in StoneCo in the 1st quarter valued at $411,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in StoneCo in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in StoneCo in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in StoneCo by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STNE opened at $65.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.07. StoneCo Ltd. has a 12 month low of $31.91 and a 12 month high of $95.12. The company has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.28, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.44. StoneCo had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 25.09%. The firm had revenue of $867.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.00 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on STNE. Zacks Investment Research raised StoneCo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of StoneCo in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. HSBC raised StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Grupo Santander raised StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.27.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

