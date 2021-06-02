Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 98.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 139,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,884,944 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 33,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 90,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEVA stock opened at $10.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of -2.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a fifty-two week low of $8.44 and a fifty-two week high of $13.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.75.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 24.45% and a positive return on equity of 21.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TEVA. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.08.

In related news, insider Mark Sabag sold 127,244 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total value of $1,427,677.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,598 shares in the company, valued at $231,109.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Eric Drape sold 40,000 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $440,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,739.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 205,128 shares of company stock worth $2,255,252 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

