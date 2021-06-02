Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 241,935 Shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) by 70.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 241,935 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amyris were worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMRS. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amyris during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,919,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Amyris during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,477,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Amyris by 1,983.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 634,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 603,722 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in Amyris in the fourth quarter worth $2,161,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Amyris by 624.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 287,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 248,193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.08% of the company’s stock.

AMRS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Amyris from $11.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. HSBC initiated coverage on Amyris in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on Amyris from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.23.

NASDAQ:AMRS opened at $14.55 on Wednesday. Amyris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $23.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.23.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $176.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.36 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 507.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frank Kung sold 4,678,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $69,988,310.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,266 shares in the company, valued at $33,899.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty markets through its consumer brands and as a supplier of sustainable and natural ingredients in Europe, the United States, Asia, Brazil, and internationally. It manufactures and sells products for the health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets.

