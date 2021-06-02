Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 661 Shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 661 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FirstService were worth $1,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FSV. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstService in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstService in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FirstService in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstService in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstService in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on FSV. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of FirstService from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James cut shares of FirstService from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $175.00) on shares of FirstService in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $161.00) on shares of FirstService in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of FirstService in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstService currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

FSV stock opened at $162.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. FirstService Co. has a one year low of $93.90 and a one year high of $177.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 67.89 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $158.91.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $711.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.48 million. FirstService had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FirstService Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.1825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. FirstService’s payout ratio is 32.67%.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

