Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Vimeo in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on Vimeo in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Truist began coverage on Vimeo in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vimeo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

VMEO opened at $42.84 on Wednesday. Vimeo has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $58.00.

