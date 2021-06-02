Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $655.97 Million

Analysts expect Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) to post $655.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Visteon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $621.00 million to $685.91 million. Visteon reported sales of $371.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 76.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Visteon will report full year sales of $2.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $3.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.45 billion to $3.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Visteon.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.23. Visteon had a positive return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 0.19%.

VC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Visteon from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Visteon in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Visteon in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Visteon in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Visteon from $166.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Visteon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Visteon by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,446,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,595,000 after buying an additional 108,914 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Visteon by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,761,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,660,000 after buying an additional 78,694 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Visteon by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,094,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,476,000 after buying an additional 332,422 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Visteon by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 853,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,075,000 after buying an additional 35,896 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Visteon by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 781,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,308,000 after buying an additional 19,540 shares during the period.

Shares of Visteon stock opened at $123.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -590.33 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.20. Visteon has a 1-year low of $63.67 and a 1-year high of $147.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant.

