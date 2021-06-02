W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.50.

WPC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI raised shares of W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 42,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 674,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,731,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 25,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WPC traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.27. 21,545 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 999,436. W. P. Carey has a 12-month low of $60.68 and a 12-month high of $77.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.08. The company has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a P/E/G ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.72.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.43). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 36.39% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $306.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. W. P. Carey’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that W. P. Carey will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.048 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 88.40%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

