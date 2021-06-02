W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.09% of W. P. Carey worth $11,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.23% of the company’s stock.

WPC opened at $77.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.72. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.68 and a fifty-two week high of $77.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.43). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 36.39%. The firm had revenue of $306.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. W. P. Carey’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $1.048 dividend. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 88.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.33.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

